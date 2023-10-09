header image

October 9
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
New CSUN Exhibit Explores Relationship Between Food, Culture
| Monday, Oct 9, 2023
CSUN Exhibit
One of the exhibit’s display cases. Photograph provided by Ellen Jarosz.


The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.

An opening reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the University Library, and feature a discussion panel of guest speakers, with time for a self-guided tour of the exhibit after.

“You do injustice to the discussion of food without talking about some of the injustices that are involved in food,” said the exhibit’s curator Mallory Furnier. “ When discussing issues that relate to labor, environmental concerns, agribusiness and food access, it was really important to not only celebrate food and celebrate food culture, but also place it within a critical frame.”

Furnier will be leading the panel discussion scheduled to take place from 4:15 to 5 p.m. in the Ferman Presentation Room on the University Library Garden Level.

Panel guests include Betty Porto, vice president and director of community relations for Porto’s Bakery; CSUN communications studies professor Gina Giotta; and CSUN alumni Adrienne Borlogan and Jon-Patrick Lopez, co-founders of Wanderlust Creamery.

The exhibit houses a number of food related artifacts and archives, including both print and manuscript cookbooks, advertisements, clothing and written documentation that investigate American foodways in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Eating the Archives” explores the many ways archival representations of food and associated cultural practices preserve community memories, while reflecting and engaging with broader societal issues related to identity, representation, and daily lived experiences.

Furnier said that she focused on investigating what we consume and how we choose to consume it, highlighting the impacts of food fads percolating through society, innovative tools, scientific advancements, and the sometimes harsh realities of labor and access.

“I tried to include as many perspectives as possible,” said Furnier, “but there will be absences. That’s why I hope people who visit will see and reflect upon their own personal experiences, in terms of how they see their own identities and how they learned about food in their own communities. Mainly, I want it to be a conversation starter: talk with those around you about how food impacts you, because we all have to eat.”

To RSVP for the event visit, https://library.csun.edu/events/eating-archives-reception?type=event#rsvp. Requests for accommodation services must be made at least five business days in advance of the event by emailing, library.event@csun.edu.
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting

Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow

CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country

Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
Oct. 11: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Cougars Continue to Climb in Rankings
Buoyed by three straight wins to close out the first half of the season, College of the Canyons continues to climb the state's Top-25 rankings. 
Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure. 
Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
SCVNews.com
