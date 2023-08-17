header image

1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
| Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
Mobile Therapy Scholarship

Mobile IV Therapy is excited to announce the launch of a new scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley. One deserving individual will be awarded a scholarship of $500 to support their educational journey.

Eligibility Criteria: To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

– Currently enrolled at a high school in the Santa Clarita Valley.

– Minimum GPA of 3.5 or above.

– Provide one letter of recommendation from a teacher or a prominent figure in the community.

– Submit 2 essays responding to the given prompt (prompt will be focused on the topic of financial literacy).

– Submit 1 photo as instructed in the application.

Application period: Sept. 1 – April 15, 2024. Application available now.

This scholarship initiative reflects Mobile IV Therapy’s commitment to fostering education and educating the youth of SCV about financial literacy. By offering this opportunity, Mobile IV Therapy aims to encourage students in the Santa Clarita Valley to pursue higher education while gaining valuable insights into financial literacy. Interested students can find details of the scholarship including the download link to the application at https://mobileivtherapy.me/scholarship.

For any inquiries or additional information, please contact Karen DiNapoli at nursek@mobileivtherapy.me or (818) 209-3709.

About Mobile IV Therapy:

Mobile IV Therapy is a local business servicing the Santa Clarita Valley through its unique concierge-style IV therapy; we utilize high quality vitamins and provide exceptional customer service. Our devotion extends beyond health as we strive to ease the burden of skyrocketing tuition and student loan debt, all while educating the youth in SCV about financial literacy. Feel free to connect with us and take advantage of our scholarship program. For more information, visit https://mobileivtherapy.me/.
