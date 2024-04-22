header image

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024

Saugus UnionThe regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled discuss the 2023/24 personnel report, which includes information concerning changes to certificated and/or classified hiring, transfers, retirement and resignations.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88463349205.

Webinar ID: 8884 6334 9205

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

