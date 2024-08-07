Nonprofit Guitars For Vets Opens Newhall Chapter

Guitars for Vets is excited to announce the opening of its Newhall chapter supporting veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities throughout Northern Los Angeles County.

Guitars for Vets is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization currently operating more than 100 chapters across the United States and providing veterans struggling with PTSD and other emotional distress with a unique therapeutic alternative: Free guitars and music instruction.

G4V Newhall CA Chapter operates out of American Legion Post 507 Newhall located next to the Santa Clarita Public Library in Old Town Newhall. The Chapter’s administration team includes G4V Coordinator and American Legion Post 507’s Second Vice Commander, Bruce Geiger, a US Navy Veteran and Tom Lamog, G4V Guitar Instructor, who is the son of a US Marine Corps combat veteran and is a local songwriter and guitarist. They are now accepting applications for enrollment into G4V learning programs, and for becoming a volunteer guitar instructor.

Guitars for Vets puts the healing power of music in the hands of heroes. Through their work they help restore feelings of joy and purpose that veterans can lose after suffering traumatic experiences and help veterans productively reintegrate into their communities.

For more information about Guitars for Vets, enrolling in lessons, or becoming a volunteer instructor with their program, contact them via email: ca.newhall@guitarsforvets.org, visit the website, Facebook, or call us: 1-855-G4V-HERO / 1-855-488-4376.

