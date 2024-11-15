Nov. 16: The ‘Barbie’ Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is continuing its 2024 tour of the West with a stop in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Barbie Truck is bringing exclusive merchandise as part of the continuing celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355. The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck will be parked near the food court entrance.

If you want more ‘Barbie’ the popup truck event will also stop in Northridge: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA 91324.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck will be parked near the AMC theater and Bar Louie.

At both events the Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:

Graphic T-Shirt, Hoodie, Denim Jacket, Baseball Cap, Throw Blanket, Corduroy Tote, Embroidered patch set, Necklace, Keychain, Pouch set, Coasters, Glass Tumbler, Glass Mug, Accessories Cup, Accessories Tray, Plate set, Pet bowl and Thermal Bottle.

For more information visit the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour.

