Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:
-Ashland Avenue Storm Drain at Santa Monica State Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The entire swim area.
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-28th Street Storm Drain at Manhattan County Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
