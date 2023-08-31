header image

August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Ashland Avenue Storm Drain at Santa Monica State Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         The entire swim area.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-28th Street Storm Drain at Manhattan County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
September is National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition

Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Comment Needed for Aliso Canyon Storage Increase
The CPUC is meeting to vote on their draft decision to grant SoCalGas the ability to increase the fossil gas storage at Aliso Canyon.
Public Comment Needed for Aliso Canyon Storage Increase
Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30
SCVEDC Celebrates Seven Fastest-Growing Companies in the US
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation would like to acknowledge seven local employers: CC Wellness, Lief Labs, Scenario Communications, Selleton Scales, TLK Fusion, Tri Source International, and Vance Wealth, on making it onto this year's list for the fastest-growing companies in the US. 
SCVEDC Celebrates Seven Fastest-Growing Companies in the US
SCV Education Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director
The SCV Education Foundation would like to announce the hiring of Joe Satorhelyi as our new Executive Director.
SCV Education Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director
Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled once again to host the biggest premier band event in Santa Clarita, California.
Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament
Tri-State Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
Tri-State Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period
California invests $83 million to help small fleets transition to zero-emissions
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
California invests $83 million to help small fleets transition to zero-emissions
Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year
As we embark on the 2023-24 fiscal year, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have accomplished as a department and to anticipate the year ahead.
Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year
SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
Growing out of renewed federal policy to promote and prioritize manufacturing, the American Manufacturing Communities Collaborative supports communities in growing manufacturing ecosystems.
SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
September is National Preparedness Month
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Santa Clarita Valley resident Skip Spiro’s 10-Piece Jazz/Blues Project will present a special evening of music at The Grape in Ventura, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
