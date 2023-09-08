Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast of the pier.

-Long Point in Rancho Palos Verdes

50 yards up and down the coast of the old “A” frame structure on the beach access trail.

-Abalone Cove in Rancho Palos Verdes

100 yards from the lifeguard station.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach

-Windward storm drain at Venice City Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

