Oct. 13: Young Musicians to Kick off SCSO Season

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra opens the 2024-2025 season with “Young Stars and Old Masters” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351.

SCSO will showcase young talent with performances by the winners of the nonprofit’s inaugural Youth Concerto Competition, which took place over the summer.

High school students from within and around the Santa Clarita Valley competed for one of three spots to perform their pieces with SCSO.

This year’s competition included students displaying their skills on piano, violin and cello.

“We had an embarrassment of riches at our concerto competition. There is a great deal of talent in our area here and we are excited to share it with the community. It was very hard to choose and the judges really had to split hairs to narrow it down to just three winners,” said Dr. Brian Stone, SCSO artistic director and conductor.

SCSO announced this year’s winners:

— Harry Christiansen, Valencia High School, Piano

— Ian Lee, West Ranch High School, Cello

— Mallika Sheshadri, Pasadena High School, Violin

“The level of maturity and musicality from these young musicians was simply awe inspiring. The new generation of musicians is coming with the passion and risk taking we love to see in a soloist,” said SCSO Executive Director, Tyler Harper.

In addition to the soloists’ performances of Shostakovich, Chausson and Elgar, SCSO will also be performing Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture and Mozart’s 35th “Haffner” Symphony.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $20-25.

Plan ahead for this season as SCSO has four performances scheduled, a first for the orchestra.

Look for new programs with a variety of music for all ages and tastes.

In December, SCSO surrounds you with holiday spirit to help you kick off the season with friends and family.

Like show tunes? SCSO is bringing some of Broadway’s best-known classics to the stage in March.

Then, in May, SCSO rounds out the season with lush, romantic symphonies.

To purchase tickets, stay informed of events, or discover ways to support the orchestra, visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org, or follow on Facebook and Instagram (@scsorchestra).

