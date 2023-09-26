Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy a day of fun for all ages with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.
Costume contests will be held:
11 a.m. ages 3 and under
11:30 a.m. ages 4 to 7
1 p.m. ages 8 to 11
1:30 p.m. ages 12 to 17
This event will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Those attending are asked to park at Golden Valley High School located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 where designated shuttles are available at the front main entrance for transportation to and from the station.
Parking will NOT be available at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The nation’s oldest dance company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, turns 100 and launches its three-year centennial celebration at The Soraya, on the campus of California State University, Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 30, a celebration that will subsequently travel to theaters around the nation and be celebrated worldwide.
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Santa Clarita Valley Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.