1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse
| Tuesday, Sep 26, 2023
Haunted jailhouse crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a day of fun for all ages with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Costume contests will be held:

11 a.m. ages 3 and under

11:30 a.m. ages 4 to 7

1 p.m. ages 8 to 11

1:30 p.m. ages 12 to 17

This event will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Those attending are asked to park at Golden Valley High School located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 where designated shuttles are available at the front main entrance for transportation to and from the station.

Parking will NOT be available at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.

Haunted jailhouse
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507

Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.
FULL STORY...

CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23

CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall presents the comedy Joe DiPietro’s "Over the River and Through the Woods" opening Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 28.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 30: The Martha Graham Dance Company Turns 100

Sept. 30: The Martha Graham Dance Company Turns 100
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
The nation’s oldest dance company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, turns 100 and launches its three-year centennial celebration at The Soraya, on the campus of California State University, Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 30, a celebration that will subsequently travel to theaters around the nation and be celebrated worldwide.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN

Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
FULL STORY...
SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition
Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024
Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a special joint meeting with the William S. Hart Union High School District Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 1.
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Ocean Water Warning Continues for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
My Kind of Town, an art exhibit by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
