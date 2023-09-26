Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a day of fun for all ages with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Costume contests will be held:

11 a.m. ages 3 and under

11:30 a.m. ages 4 to 7

1 p.m. ages 8 to 11

1:30 p.m. ages 12 to 17

This event will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Those attending are asked to park at Golden Valley High School located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 where designated shuttles are available at the front main entrance for transportation to and from the station.

Parking will NOT be available at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.

