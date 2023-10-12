Oct. 15: CSUN Hosting Annual All Abilities Resource Fair

The California State University, Northridge Family Focus Resource Center is hosting its 10th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the university.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. in the Northridge Center of the University Student Union, located on the east side of the campus of Zelzah Avenue.

“Instead of a family having to go online and try to find resources, we bring it to them,” said Theresa Quary, outreach coordinator for the Family Focus Resource Center, housed in CSUN’s Michael D. Eisner College of Education. “We want to make sure that families feel comfortable knowing that someone has done some of the footwork for them because raising a child with special needs can be a lot when navigating the system”

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the fair will feature more than 70 exhibitors and vendors, a photo booth, therapy dogs, a sensory playroom by We Rock the Spectrum, a sensory calming room by Include Everyone Project, a drum circle by Wahlbangers, and more. Participants include a range of behavioral vendors, fitness and dance vendors, gaming and assistive technology vendors and advocacy groups.

The All Abilities Resource Fair was created as a grassroots effort to provide families that have special needs children with community and other resources to help them on their parenting journey, and to provide inclusive resources to all families, regardless of their child’s developmental journey.

“There’s the support of Family Focus Resource Center, not just during the resource fair, but also after,” Quary said. “We want families to know that they can contact any of our offices, they’re not alone even when they walk out the door after the resource fair.”

The Family Focus Resource Center understands and strengthens families raising children with special needs through education, advocacy, and family support services. The center serves the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys with four different offices located across the northern Los Angeles area, providing families with all-inclusive resources.

This year’s event sponsors include Vanaman German, LLP and Serenitas Special Needs Planning. Admission to the fair is free, and visitor parking passes will be available for $9.50 all day. At 10:45 a.m., free parking passes will be handed out in lot G3 while supplies last.

For questions, more information or to volunteer at the event contact the Family Focus Resource Center via phone at, (818) 677-5575 or email at family.focus@csun.edu.

