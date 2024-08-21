header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
| Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Water drop


Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. In honor of the spirit of Halloween, family-friendly costumes for humans and dogs are welcomed and encouraged.

BARK FOR LIFE celebrates the canine companionship of our four-legged friends, and celebrates the healing role of our dogs as they relieve stress and lift our spirits.

The family-friendly event features music, vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games, contests (including a costume parade with many categories of dog and human winners; and a peanut butter lick off), a Trick and Treat talent show, and raffles. There will also be a special demonstration of dog agility and training.

Abby Smith, ACS of SCV Staff Partner, says that as we celebrate our dogs, we need to remember that “Cancer doesn’t discriminate – it touches our precious pets as well as us. Human cures lead to animal cures. At BARK FOR LIFE we also remember that our dogs often play a key part in a cancer patient’s journey in the role of caregiver.”

In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Guests can register one dog for $15, and $10 for each additional dog. Online registration is available. Registration includes a free goody bag.

Guests without a dog are free to come and enjoy all the activities at no charge.

Come celebrate canine companionship and support the American Cancer Society. BARK FOR LIFE is a nationwide event for ACS and a paws-itively fun kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held this coming May at Central Park.

All funds raised support research and local services for cancer patients and survivors.

To learn more about cancer research, resources and ACS support services, including the live 24/7 helpline, visit the website or call toll-free 800-227-2345
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit

Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser

Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices

Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle

Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams

Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years. 
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
The hit Off-Broadway play 'The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy. b
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance.
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill the seat representing Trustee Area No. 5
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
The Santa Clarita City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 to determine how to proceed in the Nov. 5 general election for the city council District 3 seat. The options were to appoint Jason Gibbs, the lone candidate who had filed for the seat, or to pay the cost for an election offering only one candidate.
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
SCVNews.com