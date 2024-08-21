Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser

Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. In honor of the spirit of Halloween, family-friendly costumes for humans and dogs are welcomed and encouraged.

BARK FOR LIFE celebrates the canine companionship of our four-legged friends, and celebrates the healing role of our dogs as they relieve stress and lift our spirits.

The family-friendly event features music, vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games, contests (including a costume parade with many categories of dog and human winners; and a peanut butter lick off), a Trick and Treat talent show, and raffles. There will also be a special demonstration of dog agility and training.

Abby Smith, ACS of SCV Staff Partner, says that as we celebrate our dogs, we need to remember that “Cancer doesn’t discriminate – it touches our precious pets as well as us. Human cures lead to animal cures. At BARK FOR LIFE we also remember that our dogs often play a key part in a cancer patient’s journey in the role of caregiver.”

In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Guests can register one dog for $15, and $10 for each additional dog. Online registration is available. Registration includes a free goody bag.

Guests without a dog are free to come and enjoy all the activities at no charge.

Come celebrate canine companionship and support the American Cancer Society. BARK FOR LIFE is a nationwide event for ACS and a paws-itively fun kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held this coming May at Central Park.

All funds raised support research and local services for cancer patients and survivors.

To learn more about cancer research, resources and ACS support services, including the live 24/7 helpline, visit the website or call toll-free 800-227-2345

