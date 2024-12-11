Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive to Support The Lighthouse, A Place of Refuge

This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.

Until Dec. 15, 2025, select Gold’s Gym SoCal locations will host a donation drive benefiting The Lighthouse – A Place of Refuge, a non-profit organization that empowers unhoused youth, transitioned foster youth, and veterans. This partnership has grown strong over the past five years, collecting thousands of items—including toys, socks, and essential goods—thanks to the generosity of Gold’s Gym SoCal’s members and the community.

Donation boxes will be available at participating Gold’s Gym SoCal locations, with all contributions going directly to youth ages 0-23. We invite gym members, team members, and even non-members to visit these locations to make a difference by donating toys, clothing, or other items for families and individuals supported by The Lighthouse.

The following locations will host donation boxes:

-Oxnard – 150 W Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036

-Thousand Oaks – 197 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

-Simi Valley – 1357 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065

-Northridge – 1357 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065

-Valencia – 24445 Town Center Dr #195, Valencia, CA 91355

-North Hollywood – 6233 Laurel Canyon Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

-Glendale – 3211-A Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

-Hollywood – 1016 Cole Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038

-DTLA – 735 South Figueroa Street Suite 100 , Los Angeles, CA 90017

-West Covina – 502 Plaza Drive, West Covina, CA 91790

-Arcadia – 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007

-Montclair – 5150 Moreno Street, Montclair, CA 91763

-Victoria Gardens – 12367 N Mainstreet #3030, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

“We have been a member of Gold’s Gym SoCal for over 30 years. When we started our nonprofit, I couldn’t think of a better way to build resources than to partner with the community we have always been a part of,” said Lisa Cynkin-Hardy, founder of The Lighthouse. “We currently provide advocacy and emergency services to youth timing out of the foster care system, and have special events for the holidays. We couldn’t do what we do without our Gold’s Gym SoCal community!”

Collection boxes will be picked up from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, as Gold’s Gym SoCal team members join forces to volunteer at The Lighthouse’s holiday events, ensuring donations are distributed to youth and families just in time for the holidays. Plus, non-members can get in on the spirit of giving—and fitness—by claiming a free seven-day pass to enjoy the facilities and bring in their donations. Get yours here: offers-socal.goldsgym.com/try- the-best-gym-in-the-world-7- day-pass

“We’re honored to partner with The Lighthouse again this holiday season to support those in need across our community,” said Brian Morris, Executive Vice President of Gold’s Gym SoCal. “Each year, we see incredible generosity from our members and team members who contribute to this drive, helping to provide comfort and joy to foster youth, veterans, and families facing challenging times. Together, we’re proud to be a part of The Lighthouse’s mission to bring hope and stability to those navigating difficult circumstances.”

