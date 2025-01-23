National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.

The generous lifesaving investment will bolster the ACF’s ongoing efforts to provide critical care and support for pets throughout Los Angeles County.

The investment will be instrumental in enhancing the ACF’s lifesaving programs, which include rescue operations, medical treatment, and adoption services for pets without homes and those who have been abandoned. With this support from Petco Love, the ACF will increase its capacity to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome vulnerable animals in need of care and compassion.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with more than 6.9 million pets adopted and counting.

“Petco Love is strongly committed to our shelter and rescue partners in the Los Angeles area in their time of need. We’re supporting on the ground efforts and our partners to be the most effective in their relentless efforts to save pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “We applaud our partners for putting their love into action during these critical times. Together we can adopt, foster, and reunite pets in Los Angeles.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Petco Love for their generous disaster relief grant,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “This funding will allow us to expand our programs and continue our mission of providing a safe haven for pets in Los Angeles County. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of countless pets and help them find loving homes.”

