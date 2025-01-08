header image

1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public
William S. Hart
Jan. 14: Fostering Youth Independence Kicks off New Year With Opportunity to Become Ally to a Local Foster Youth
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
Water drop


Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.

Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

On Jan. 14 a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails. The training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at  dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing encouragement and support as they transition into adulthood.

“For anyone looking for a meaningful way to contribute to an important cause in the new year, we have more and more local foster youth discovering FYI and wanting to be a part of our community and receive the support we provide,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “This means we’re in need of additional Allies – both men and women – to offer the care and encouragement these youth may not have had as they’ve traveled through the challenging foster system.”

She explained that Santa Claritans have the opportunity to make a real difference in these youth’s lives by becoming a volunteer Ally and supporting their youth through the journey to obtaining a college degree or trade certificate. 

“We’re often asked what Allies do,” Olsen said. “Our Allies support their youth in any number of ways. This can be with calls and texts to check in on them, getting together with them for coffee or meals, helping them with errands, taking them on outings, offering guidance and generally being a sounding board for their questions or issues.” 

The benefits of becoming an Ally are clear. Local resident and FYI Ally Imelda Greenan explains, “My youth and I have a very special bond.  I feel I provide her with a safe space in which she can share her concerns and can ask me for help at any time.  She is so sweet to let me know how much she appreciates me, which makes me feel very special in her life. But I don’t feel alone in helping her because FYI provides a strong support system where we work together as a team to help her attain her goals. As a new Ally, this gives me more confidence to help her succeed as she transitions to adulthood.”

Olsen added that FYI’s youth have achieved many of their goals because of the right support system and caring adult Allies, as these youth have never had the traditional support of parents or family in their lives.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.
