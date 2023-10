Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.

Learn to identify plants, trees, use provided binoculars to spot birds, get some fresh air and enjoy a walk through the beautiful campus. Free and open to the public. Fun for all ages.

Participants will meet in Parking Lot 3 near the flagpole to begin the tour. No registration required, just show up and join the tour.

For more information visit www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/events/gardenwalk.php.

