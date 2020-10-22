header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
| Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Househould Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.

The park is located at 30300 Arlington Street, Val Verde.

The Roundup is a free and easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

For more information, see flier above.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup

Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
FULL STORY...

Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident

Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
A group of Black Lives Matter activists who rang Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s doorbell earlier this year were met by her husband holding a loaded handgun.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death

Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
FULL STORY...

Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines

Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
SACRAMENTO – California Climate Action Corps – the country's first statewide corps of its kind – is seeking applicants for its inaugural Fellows program.
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
The city of Santa Clarita has increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all areas of the city through the end of January.
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School teacher Ken Newton has been named a recipient of a Fall 2020 Teacher Grant from the California Credit Union.
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
A group of Black Lives Matter activists who rang Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s doorbell earlier this year were met by her husband holding a loaded handgun.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
The California attorney general has asked a judge to enforce subpoenas served on the California Republican Party, to order the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes placed across the state and to turn over the names of voters who used the boxes.
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
The coronavirus has created at least one unexpected benefit for The Master's University men's golf team.
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
%d bloggers like this: