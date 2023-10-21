header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Oct. 25: COC Board to Hold Joint Meeting with ASG
Friday, Oct 20, 2023
COC Canyon Country

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held in open session at 2:30 p.m. on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, Student Services and Learning Resource Center, First Floor Lobby, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

To live stream meeting, copy and paste link into browser:

https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81967503337

Webinar ID: 819-6750-3337

To view the agenda click here: COC Board of Trustees Oct. 25, 2023 Jt. Meeting w-ASG.
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Oct. 25: COC Board to Hold Joint Meeting with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held in open session at 2:30 p.m. and be held on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, Student Services and Learning Resource Center, First Floor Lobby, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
CHP Challenges Teen Drivers to Drive Distraction Free
Distracted driving is a growing problem, particularly among teenagers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is embarking on a yearlong comprehensive campaign to discourage teens from driving while distracted.
Oct. 24: City Council to Discuss Transit Emergency, Bridge Widening, Seniors
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24, in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 28: Summer Breeze Concert Series Features Terrell Edwards
The summer season is coming to an end, but on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.
Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks
Already in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak and holding the conference's top spot, this week College of the Canyons has surged into both the state and national women's soccer rankings.
Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78
Jonathan Dolgen, longtime entertainment industry executive and California Institute of the Arts trustee, died of "natural causes" on Monday, Oct. 9. He was 78.
Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
Marsha McLean | Next Stop, Vista Canyon!
We are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20 we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center!
COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion
Lori Young, College of the Canyons paralegal professor, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Certified Paralegal Champion Award by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
SUSD CAASPP Results Show Increase in Math Proficiency
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
Princess Cruises Announces Significant Pricing Shift
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia,  has announced  a shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Walking your dog can be one of life's simple pleasures, offering exercise, bonding time and a breath of fresh air for both you and your furry companion.
Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation
The Newhall Papa Johns location and its new owners Brian and Janelle Kawasaki are celebrating Pizza Palooza to celebrate customer appreciation.
Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the second annual CSUN BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 22.
GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Golden Valley High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner at the Wildcat Classic Marching Band Tournament and realized that hard work really does pay off.
