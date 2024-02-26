header image

S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church
The Pilgrim
COC Board to Consider Amendment to Purchase of 30,000-Square-Foot Tech Center
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.

The Board will consider an amendment to the purchase agreement of a 30,000 square foot building to use as an Advanced Technology Center.

Background:
In May 2023 the Board of Trustees of Santa Clarita Community College District (District), together with the assistance of Special Counsel for the District, approved a Purchase and Sales Agreement (PSA) with Intertex Companies (Intertex) concerning the build-to-suit construction and acquisition of a building to be used as the Districts Advanced Technology Center (ATC) facility. At the May 2023 Board of Trustees meeting staff informed the Board that project costs were likely to increase because at that time the ATC facility was only in its conceptual design phase and did not include instructional programming criteria that would be implemented as a Tenant Improvement (TI) after this PSA was successfully completed. The District does not pay the purchase price until the ATC facility meets the Department of the State Architects and Districts specification requirements.

The original proposed purchase price was $19,825,000. The proposed amendment would now bring the purchase price to
$22,025,000; this does not, however, include DSA and regulatory inspection costs.

The full agenda can be found [here].

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 883-5112-7765

To live stream the meeting, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/88351127765.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal

CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
FULL STORY...

CSUN Physical Therapy Students Honored by Campanella, Dodgers Foundations

CSUN Physical Therapy Students Honored by Campanella, Dodgers Foundations
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Earlier this month, CSUN’s College of Health and Human Development recognized 10 physical therapy students for winning scholarships from the Roy and Roxie Campanella Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
FULL STORY...

Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour

Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
FULL STORY...

April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus

April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024
The "Science Talks Series Presents" continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship
The California Jaycee Foundation announced Monday Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 Scholarship resulting from the annual competition completed in January 2024.
Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, March 3.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27, with closed session beginning at 5:15p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions
Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset
Since City incorporation in 1987, public safety has remained a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset
Mustangs Capture Conference Title with Win Over Menlo Oaks 80-73
It's the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.
Mustangs Capture Conference Title with Win Over Menlo Oaks 80-73
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
