March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government in open session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It will be followed by the COC Board Business meeting at 3:45 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

In addition to regular business the Board is scheduled to consider approval of new and modified courses and programs.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYEVMU8152A9.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 853-6343-4937

To live stream the meeting, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85363434937.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...