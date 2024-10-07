Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting

The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Santa Clarita Valley residents can attend the meeting in person or virtually.

To attend the meeting virtually you will need to register at https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/23e06a26-12a5-472d-b090-db88e5c96173@07597248-ea38-451b-8abe-a638eddbac81 or call: (323) 776-6996 (Conference ID: 364 188 816#.

To view the meeting agenda visit https://lacdrp.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=1208389&GUID=17B5966B-B89F-4846-8248-AA721A27D56C.

Request to speak forms will be available at the meeting. Persons wishing to address the committee are asked to complete the form including the agenda item and submit it to the Chair at the start of the meeting. Speakers will be given up to three minutes, time permitting.

Among the items on the agenda are updates from regulatory agencies about the progress at Chiquita Landfill and what is being done to bring the landfill into compliance.

To date the South Coast Air Quality Management District has received more than 13,000 odor complaints for Chiquita Canyon Landfill, up from 7,000 in 2023. The AQMD has also issued nearly 200 violations in connection with the complaints.

Information received at the previous meeting held on Sept. 10 revealed there are now approximately 200 tanks of landfill leachate being stored for processing at the landfill. The leachate contains benzene and other chemicals.

The polymer cap to help contain odors is behind schedule and not expected to be completed until sometime in October.

In addition, the water monitoring well to test for pollutants flowing to the river has still not been installed.

The South Coast AQMD hearing board is scheduled to hold another hearing on the operation restrictions and other conditions at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Nov. 13-14, 9:30 a.m. at the AQMD Headquarters in Diamond Bar. The meeting will be available to view virtually at scaqmd.zoom.us/j/91429342608.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...