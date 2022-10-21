Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween

Finish The Ride and Finish The Run — Halloween will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

It’s not just an event, it’s a movement.

There is a reason why the Santa Clarita Valley is known as the Southern California hub of cycling and running. There are scores of great bike paths and running trails that snake through this wide-open and scenic valley.

Join hundreds of your fellow cyclists and runners along the scenic San Fransciquito Bike Path and beyond as well as riding the beautiful Santa Clara River Path.

For those who want a serious ride, take on our Metric Century which travels up to Acton by the world-famous Vasquez Rocks.

We have added a 5K and 10K Costume Run/Walk so you can walk or run. To throw in an extra twist, since this event is on Halloween weekend, we will be giving out awards for best costume. So, get creative and come dressed in your spooky best.

This event supports the non-profit, Streets Are For Everyone, whose mission is aiming to improve the quality of life for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike by reducing traffic fatalities and injuries. SAFE addresses the problem in a holistic fashion through direct education, broad awareness campaigns, partnerships, community outreach, policy and legislation, support for those impacted and other proven strategies.

To learn more visit Streets Are For Everyone.

The event includes:

12 Mile Ride/Roll

25 Mile Tour de River

62 Mile Metric Century

5K/10K Costume Run/Walk

Free t-shirt, socks, or athletic sleeves with registration.

Finishing medals for all events. Great live music, food, and more!! Expo closes promptly at 2 p.m.

Any questions about the event itself or registration, call (844) 884-7233 Ext. 801 or email Events@StreetsAreForEveryone.org.

