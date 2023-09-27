header image

September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023
Water drop
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, at California State University, Northridge’s University Library. Photo courtesy of the University Library.


Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.

Gioia’s presentation is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Exhibit Gallery, adjacent to the Robert and Maureen Gohstand Leisure Reading Room, on the second floor of the University Library, which is located at the heart of CSUN’s campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dana Gioia back to CSUN,” says Mark Stover, dean of CSUN’s University Library. “His forthcoming talk on the pleasures and wonders of poetry is poised to once more captivate and inspire our campus community.  I fondly remember the last time he visited CSUN, and I’m eagerly awaiting his return on October 5.”

In 2017, the University Library hosted Gioia for “The Joys of Poetry and Prose” as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series.

Born in Los Angeles in a working-class family of Italian and Mexican heritage, Gioia was the first person in his family to attend college. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music and master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University and a master’s degree in comparative literature from Harvard University. For 15 years, he worked in business in New York, eventually becoming a vice-president at Kraft-General Foods. He wrote at nights and on weekends, before quitting his job in 1992 to become a full-time writer.

An internationally recognized poet and critic, he is the author of six collections of verse, including “Interrogations at Noon,” which won the American Book Award, and “99 Poems: New & Selected,” which won the Poets’ Prize for the best new poetry volume of the year. Gioia’s critical collections include National Book Critics Award finalist “Can Poetry Matter?” and “Studying with Miss Bishop: Memoirs from a Young Writer’s Life.”

Gioia has also written four opera libretti and edited 20 literary anthologies. He served as Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts from 2003 to 2009, where he created major national programs such as The Big Read and Poetry Out Loud. He has served as the Judge Widney Professor of Poetry and Public Culture at the University of Southern California before retiring in 2020 to return to full-time writing.

“Meet Me at the Lighthouse,” Gioia’s latest work, is a dedication to the memory of his working-class, immigrant family with a medley of poems, song lyrics, and translations. The book will be available for sale at the University Library event.

Gioia’s presentation is free, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are encouraged and appreciated. Requests for accommodation services (e.g., sign language interpreters or transcribers) must be made at least five business days in advance and can be emailed to library.event@csun.edu.
Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.
Town Halls Scheduled to Discuss Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout LA CoLos Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
Kathryn Barger | Statement on Superior Court’s New Bail Policy
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued a statement to share her perspective on the Los Angeles Superior Court’s new bail policy that will be effective Oct. 1.
Ken Striplin | Make It Date Night at The MAIN
Old Town Newhall has quickly become a one-stop shop for the arts, entertainment, retail and dining. As you enter Main Street, you are greeted with a modern, bustling street, filled with an abundance of dining choices that will create the beginning of a memorable evening.
Legislation to Halt School Book Bans Signed into Law
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill 1078 , which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials and strengthens California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.
Oct. 1: Death and Taxes Swing Band at Club 507 Newhall
Death and Taxes Swing Band will make its debut appearance in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Club 507 Newhall. The Death and Taxes Swing Band is unavoidably swingin'. You've heard all the usual swing bands, time to check out something a little different. Featuring extra danceable arrangements, sultry vocals and a whole lot of rhythm.
Oct. 1: Harvest Festival at Northpark Village Square
The Northpark Village Square is hosting a Harvest Festival in the center on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Theater in a Week at The MAIN
Theatre in a Week presented by Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre will present more original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin. The one-acts will feature mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks, resulting in madcap merriment and touching moments. Each one-act has a different cast, different director and different hilarious storyline prepared in only one week.
Vendors Sought for ‘Light Up Main Street’
The Maker’s Marketplace at "Light Up Main Street" to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a curated shopping experience at the city of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring 20 artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.
Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”
Councilmember Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
