May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN

“The Explorers Club,” a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321. The 8 p.m. performances will continue Friday and Saturday evenings through May 27 with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sundays, May 14, 21 and 28.

“The Explorers Club” is a madcap zany farce written by Tony-nominated playwright Nell Benjamin and is set in London 1879. The hapless members of the Explorers Club must confront their most lethal threat yet, the admission of a woman into their hermetically sealed ranks. True, Phyllida Spotte-Hume is brilliant, beautiful and has discovered a legendary lost city, but the decision to let a woman into the fraternity could shake the very foundation of the British Empire. And how do you make a decision without a decent drink? This hilarious band of explorers and their hi-jinks keep the laughter coming quickly and furiously in the best tradition of the British farce.

“The Explorers Club” received the 2013-2014 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.

Note: The May 14 matinee will be a sensory sensitive performance.

Tickets are $20, available on-line at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com, and https://www.eventbrite.com (search Olive Branch Theatricals) or at The Main box office.

For further information, contact Tim Hart at tim@olivebranchtheatricals.com.

