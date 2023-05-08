header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
| Monday, May 8, 2023
The Emperor's Club

“The Explorers Club,” a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321. The 8 p.m. performances will continue Friday and Saturday evenings through May 27 with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sundays, May 14, 21 and 28.

“The Explorers Club” is a madcap zany farce written by Tony-nominated playwright Nell Benjamin and is set in London 1879. The hapless members of the Explorers Club must confront their most lethal threat yet, the admission of a woman into their hermetically sealed ranks. True, Phyllida Spotte-Hume is brilliant, beautiful and has discovered a legendary lost city, but the decision to let a woman into the fraternity could shake the very foundation of the British Empire. And how do you make a decision without a decent drink? This hilarious band of explorers and their hi-jinks keep the laughter coming quickly and furiously in the best tradition of the British farce.

“The Explorers Club” received the 2013-2014 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.

Note: The May 14 matinee will be a sensory sensitive performance.

Tickets are $20, available on-line at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com, and https://www.eventbrite.com (search Olive Branch Theatricals) or at The Main box office.

For further information, contact Tim Hart at tim@olivebranchtheatricals.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN

May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Monday, May 8, 2023
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Monday, May 8, 2023
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
Friday, May 5, 2023
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Friday, May 5, 2023
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’

May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: