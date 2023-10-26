Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.

The gala, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the university’s Orchard Conference Center, will showcase the impact of the collective work of graduates and community partners of the program in the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development. The campus is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street in Northridge.

The evening’s events will feature a program that includes Senator Padilla and his wife, Angela. Guests will be invited to network and view student posters starting at 6 p.m. The gala will also spotlight community, alumni, faculty, and students and include music and dinner.

Accredited in 1971, the CSUN Public Health Program is the longest running in the state of California. Housed under the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development, the program offers two masters in public health concentrations: community health education and applied epidemiology; and a bachelor’s degree in public health. Program graduates go on to have successful careers in local, state, and federal government health agencies, nonprofit organizations, healthcare, school systems, research, and academia.

The deadline to reserve tickets for the event is Friday October 27. For tickets visit, https://engage.csun.edu/publichealth50.

