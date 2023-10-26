Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
The gala, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the university’s Orchard Conference Center, will showcase the impact of the collective work of graduates and community partners of the program in the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development. The campus is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street in Northridge.
The evening’s events will feature a program that includes Senator Padilla and his wife, Angela. Guests will be invited to network and view student posters starting at 6 p.m. The gala will also spotlight community, alumni, faculty, and students and include music and dinner.
Accredited in 1971, the CSUNPublic Health Program is the longest running in the state of California. Housed under the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development, the program offers two masters in public health concentrations: community health education and applied epidemiology; and a bachelor’s degree in public health. Program graduates go on to have successful careers in local, state, and federal government health agencies, nonprofit organizations, healthcare, school systems, research, and academia.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
The Fall 2023 Star Party will be held Friday, Nov. 3 on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The event will feature an expanded format with science talks, telescopes, tours, food trucks and more.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held in open session at 2:30 p.m. and be held on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, Student Services and Learning Resource Center, First Floor Lobby, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships.
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.
In a significant step towards enhancing road safety in California, the California Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new yearlong campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents in California.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held at SoFi Stadium, a pinnacle of sports and entertainment in Inglewood, California.
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana studies with a series of events that explore what makes the discipline so important during a time of political uncertainty and challenges to advances made toward social and racial equality.
Featured in The Signal, SoCal Haunt List and Fright Maps this Santa Clarita home haunt is kids/family friendly. Graveyard, spiders, webs, cauldrons, scarecrow, ghoul, skeleton. Lightning, sfx, fog and mist. Pop-up animatronics. Walk through from pathway ending on the patio of the house.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.