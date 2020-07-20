parolee at large

‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 20, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A man described as a “parolee at large” was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Canyon Country Monday morning on felony weapons charges and for giving a false name to the deputies.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media, which did not name the man:

“Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) deputies were contacted by residents at a Canyon Country condo complex regarding concerns about possible narcotics activity occurring in their neighborhood.

“On Monday morning, CPU deputies set out to patrol the specified areas off of Sierra Highway. While driving through the complex, they observed an adult male who was acting suspiciously near vehicles.

“Due to recent thefts from vehicles, deputies made contact with the adult male. The adult male was found to be in possession of a dirk/dagger and was subsequently arrested on felony weapons charges.

“Upon transporting the suspect to the station and going through the booking process, it was discovered that the suspect had provided a false name to deputies. His identity was really that of a wanted parolee-at-large.

“The suspect is now facing additional charges and his parole officer has been notified of his whereabouts.”

