The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.

The studio construction would be slated for the land adjacent to Railroad Avenue and previously used as a parking lot for the Cowboy Festival.

The Shadowbox Studios project would consist of approximately 476,000 square feet of sound stages; approximately 571,000 square feet of workshops, warehouses and support uses; approximately 210,000 square feet of production and administrative offices; and approximately 37,500 square feet of catering and other specialty services.

Upon completion, the campus would have an overall building area of approximately 1,294,500 square feet and is expected to generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

The project would involve construction of 19 sound stages and would be constructed in the central portion of the project site, south of Placerita Creek.

A three-story office building and a five-level parking structure are proposed in the southwestern corner of the project site. In addition, a two-story support building would extend along the remaining portion of the western boundary (i.e., Railroad Avenue) of the Site, south of Placerita Creek.

Three catering buildings will be located to the east and southeast of the main entrance at the intersection of Arch Street and 13th Street.

A surface parking lot is proposed on the north side of Placerita Creek.

The development of the proposed project would require several off-site improvements, which include railroad crossing improvements at 13th Street, and improvements of the roadway alignments on 13th Street, Arch Street, Dockweiler Road, 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road.

In addition the project would require the removal of 13 oak trees and a Ridgeline Alteration Permit for proposed development activity within 100 feet vertically and/or horizontally from a designated significant ridgeline as identified in the Land Use Element of the General Plan.

The Planning Commission will also visit the site of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project which includes a senior living facility, multi-family residential units and commercial construction. The project will be built on the site of the former Smiser Mule Ranch, the large, now-vacant lot adjacent to Interstate 5 south of Lyons Avenue. It was once home to late trucking company owner Sam Smiser’s pack of up to 30 mules, renowned for pulling floats in the Rose Parade.

The intent of this meeting is to give the Planning Commission an opportunity to visit the proposed Shadowbox Studios and Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project sites and surrounding areas prior to future Planning Commission meetings on the proposed projects.

The agenda for the site visits can be viewed below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...