The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall,
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Attend the city of Santa Clarita's most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.
Spring has definitely arrived and, along with sunnier days, we're all looking forward to celebrating this “season of new beginnings.” At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Spring brings an abundance of activities, some new and some treasured traditions.
Olive Branch Theatricals presents "Done to Death" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 15-17 and March 22-22 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the relaunch of its Small Business Council.
1942
- Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story
]
The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.
College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m., in the Mural Room of City Hall.
Experience the exhilaration of Outlets at Tejon's Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, returning this spring from March 26 to March 30.
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jaclyn Wosk (women's tennis) and Hugo Boyer (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 4-9.
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
