Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School

Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.

“The administrative staff has been made aware of a specific threat against the school posted on the FlipGrid platform (Wednesday),” the statement, which was shared by the district, read. “We are working with law enforcement to ensure the school is safe and identify those responsible for the posting.”

The statement was sent to parents around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. As of 9 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials did not have comment as to the nature of the attack.

“The threat specified Friday of this week,” the message from the district continued. “Valencia High School will be open Thursday, but out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed to staff and students on Friday. This closure includes the cancellation of all athletic conditioning sessions as well. We have asked for additional law enforcement patrols around campus and in our community. We will send out updated information when it is available.”

Getz also reiterated that the threat was being taken seriously by school and district officials.

“Research demonstrates that one of the best things a school community can do to support a safe school environment is to develop a culture in which people report suspicious information to a responsible adult,” Gedtz concluded, in his address to parents. “Additionally, please speak with your student about the seriousness of making any comment that could cause concern for the safety of others. This includes joking about these topics and/or posting inappropriate content on social or instructional media platforms.”