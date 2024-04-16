header image

1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
April 20: 104th DTASC Shakespeare Festival at Valencia High School
| Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
Water drop


On Saturday, April 20, 2024 Valencia High School Theatre will host the 104th DTASC (Drama Teachers’ Association of Southern California) Shakespeare Festival.

Since 1920, schools from all over Southern California have come together to celebrate the theater arts.

More than 1100 students from 40 different participating Middle and High Schools from all over Southern California will come together to compete in the all-day festival. DTASC membership ranges from schools in San Diego to Bakersfield.

Students compete against one another in twelve Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Middle School categories: Set Design, Lighting Design, Marketing & Publicity, Character Costumes, Court Costumes, Audition Monologues, Real Housewives of Shakespeare, Open Comedy, Shakespeare’s Villains (Student Written), As You Like It, Hamlet and Shakespeare in Rep (perform pieces of two different plays).

Some of DTASC’s most notable alumni include: Sally Field, Nicholas Cage, Val Kilmer, America Ferrera, Mare Winningham, Shailene Woodley, Stephanie Hsu, and Jessica Williams.

The award-winning Valencia High School Theatre Arts is led by Mr. Stephen Whelan. The program was recently awarded fourth place sweepstakes at the 2023 Fall DTASC Festival and is currently ranked #4 among all theatre programs in Southern California. The program also received three 1st Place & Superior Rankings at the 2024 Hart District Theatre Festival. VHS Theatre Arts prides itself on its students’ work ethic, kindness, inclusivity, and passion for the craft.
