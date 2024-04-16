April 24-27: Valencia High Theatre Presents ‘The Outsiders’

The award-winning Valencia High School Theatre Arts presents “The Outsiders” directed by Stephen Whelan.

The classic coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton runs from Wednesday, April 24 through Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Valencia High School Theater. Tickets are $10 for Students or $15 for General Admission and can be purchased online.

The Outsiders is a searing coming-of-age drama told from the perspective of Ponyboy Curtis, a 14 year-old boy caught in a dangerous conflict between two rival gangs: The Greasers and The Socs. The play follows Ponyboy, his best friend Johnny, his brothers Darry and Sodapop, the hothead Dallas, and an ensemble of unique characters living through a rough time.

Chances are you’ve read the book or seen the movie at least once in your lifetime. Come tap into the sweet nostalgia at Valencia High School during this limited run. Appropriate for all ages, this is a show you will not want to miss.

Valencia High School Theatre Arts is led by Mr. Stephen Whelan. The program was recently awarded fourth place sweepstakes at DTASC (The Drama Teachers Association of Southern California) and is currently ranked #4 among all theatre programs in Southern California. The program also received three 1st Place & Superior Rankings at the 2024 Hart District Theatre Festival. VHS Theatre Arts prides itself on its students’ work ethic, kindness, inclusivity, and passion for the craft.

