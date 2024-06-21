Post Fire 47 Percent Contained, Reported 15,690 Acres

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Two structures were reported lost in the fire. One of the structures was a family-owned automotive business in Gorman, ATG Automotive, and is the focus of a GoFundMe effort by members of the community seeking to help the owners of the business rebuild. For more information about the GoFundMe visit bit.ly/3xpgOu0.

CAL FIRE also issued the following status report on the fire:

Firefighters continue making progress on the perimeter of the Post fire outside Gorman, CA, allowing teams to focus more on the interior terrain. Crews continue seeking out isolated smoke and heat sources that produced small flare ups yesterday. Increased temperatures are expected over the next several days and into the weekend which make these areas a priority.

Fire Crews continue working throughout the fire to expand control lines around infrastructure and natural resources. Firefighters working around Pyramid Lake Dam are providing protection for critical infrastructures and watershed as they work to secure other vital assets throughout areas affected by the fire.

Shuttle boats and helicopters continue to provide fire crews access to steep terrain and remote brush areas. These dynamic techniques have proven successful in maintaining and expanding control lines in rough and steep terrain.

Warmer weather conditions are expected with temperatures in the mid 70’s to the mid 80’s with relative humidity expected to drop into the teens. Diurnal winds are expected at the lower elevations and valleys. Firefighters are gearing up for a significant warming trend this weekend with temperatures expected in the 90s to around 100 degrees.

CAL FIRE has resported the following assets have been deployed to fight the Post Fire:

1,744 Personnel

10 Helicopters

127 Engines

11 Dozers

27 Water Tenders

48 Crews

For the latest updates visit CAL FIRE at www.fire.ca.gov/

