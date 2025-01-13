header image

January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
| Monday, Jan 13, 2025
fire map monday

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.

Other fire related developments include:

A small fire broke out near Via Princessa and Sierra Highway around 4 a.m. in Canyon Country. The fire was quickly knocked down. The fire caused a brief shutdown of the Antelope Valley Metrolink line early this morning.

It is estimated that nearly 60 square miles of Los Angeles County have been scorched by wildfires since Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue through the middle of this week with little relief. Red Flag Warnings are now in effect for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The event continues to bring life-threatening, destructive, and widespread winds that can result in significant impacts such as downed trees, power outages, and most significantly the high risk for large fires with very rapid spread.

The South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening in areas of Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.

Arson investigators have found what they believe is the ignition point of the Palisades fire, an area near “Skull Rock” in the hills above Pacific Palisades and a known location that draws hikers and teenage partyers

Los Angeles authorities have vowed to prosecute illegal drone flights after a civilian drone collided with a Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire on Thursday, forcing it to be grounded. Repairs to the plane are complete and it will be back in service on Tuesday, Jan. 14 after clearing FAA inspection.

In response to the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfire incidents, Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, has signed an executive order imposing a curfew in the mandatory evacuation zones for the Palisades and Eaton fires. This curfew went into effective on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. and continues until further notice. Disaster workers, credentialed media and other essential personnel will be exempt from the curfew and permitted access, provided they present proper identification.

The curfew will be strictly enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the primary objective of enhancing security and safeguarding the property of displaced residents. Anyone found in violation of this curfew will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor offense under LACC section 2.68.320. Conviction may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment.

Los Anageles County’s Department of Public Health has declared a local health emergency in Los Angeles County and issued an order temporarily banning the use of air blowing devices, like leaf blowers. The recent strong winds and fires have caused hazardous air quality, increased ash and debris, and disrupted essential health services. During the fire recovery and cleanup, air blowers are prohibited throughout the county until the Health Officer determines it is safe to use them without harming public health. Ash is like a fine, dangerous dust that can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can cause major problems everywhere it lands.

FEMA is now accepting applications from residents impacted by the L.A. County fires. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov/.

The NFL announced the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Jan. 13 will be moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., citing concerns for public safety. Kickoff remains at 5 p.m.

Fire status as of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Palisades Fire:

23,713 acres

5,000+/- structures damaged or destroyed

14% contained

Eaton Fire

14,117 acres

7,000+/- structures damaged or destroyed

33% contained

Hurst Fire

799 acres

95% contained

Lidia Fire (Acton)

395 acres

100% contained
SCVNews.com