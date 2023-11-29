header image

November 29
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
| Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023
Water drop


The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess.

The Princess Casino – with an astounding 50% more space and 30% more machines than the line’s Royal Class ships – is preparing for guests to hit the jackpot when its newest and most magnificent cruise ship ever, Sun Princess, sets sail in February 2024.

Located on deck 8 adjacent to the bustling Piazza, the Princess Casino offers high ceilings and a spacious floorplan for world-class gaming comfort and entertainment. There will even be several gaming positions infused into in the Piazza, giving guests even easier and faster access to their favorite betting games.

With over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, the Princess Casino will feature live table games offering progressive jackpots, as well as a variety of other games Princess players have come to enjoy. Included in the expanded casino will be a first-of-its-kind “Buffalo Zone” at sea – bringing these popular games by Aristocrat to the newest “Love Boat.”

“Casino lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment.”

Princess Casino Key Enhancements Onboard Sun Princess

-Nearly 9,000 square feet, featuring 10’ ceilings, 227 slot machines and 13 live tables

-Newest and the most comfortable gaming seating available for both slot and table game players

-New linked blackjack and poker table progressives, offering high value cash top awards

-High-limit slot area, with high-end seating

-New gaming experiences and celebrations through an interactive audio-visual experience throughout the casino

Scheduled to debut in February 2024, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and culinary offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found on the website.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting Princess Cruises’ website.
