Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Antarctica

As a growing number of travelers mull the allure of Antarctica, Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, unveiled four voyages planned for the Seventh Continent for the 2024-2025 season.

In 2024-25 Sapphire Princess will again sail guests to some of the world’s most dramatically diverse landscapes with the opportunity to get swept away by the breathtaking beauty of Antarctica, the charm of the Falkland Islands’ penguins and incredible vistas of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait.

As the top-rated large ship cruise line in the region, only Princess offers guests an up-close look at the wonders of the white continent while enjoying large ship comfort and small ship personalization at a fraction of the price of explorer ships.

Princess is a member of the prestigious International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, placing a priority on environmental responsibility and safe travel at the forefront of every voyage.

As a symbol of large ship exploration, Sapphire Princess will also embark on a series of South American itineraries, joined by Majestic Princess to offer an enchanting fusion of exotic cultures and landscapes combined with cruisetours.

With two ships, 26 destinations and 14 countries, the 2024-2025 season includes 15 total departures on 11 unique itineraries. New this season is a 17-day Antarctica voyage sailing roundtrip from Buenos Aires, featuring an overnight in this vibrant homeport. In addition, for guests looking for the ultimate exploration, a 51-day South America Grand Adventure awaits sailing on Majestic Princess between Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale, highlighted with overnight stays in Lima, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

“No other large ship cruise line sails Antarctica like Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our master navigators, unique local relationships and outstanding amenities make accessing these exotic destinations not only immersive but amazingly comfortable.”

There are numerous advantages to visiting Antarctica and South America with Princess.

–Expert navigation accessing some of the most dynamic environments on the planet.

–Incredible up-close views of icebergs, glaciers, whales and penguins.

–Onboard experts, naturalists, historians and storytellers with captivating stories and curated activities.

–Infused local culture with Argentine folkloric musicians, regional cuisine and wines, and local dancers and samba classes from the famed Carnival festival.

–More itineraries, more voyage length options and more departure dates than any other large ship cruise line.

This new voyage will visit Antarctica with four sailings, Dec. 1 and Dec. 18, 2024 and Jan. 4 and Jan. 20, 2025 with a 17 day roundtrip from Buenos Aires. The cruise features four days of cruising the Antarctica region with views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait

The Sapphire Princess sails from Buenos Aires (overnight) to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrives back in Buenos Aires.

Cape Horn and Strait of Magellan – 14 or 15 Days – Four Voyages

Majestic Princess, Dec. 19, 2024: Santiago, Puerto Montt, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Puerto Madryn, Montevideo, arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight).

Sapphire Princess, Feb. 7 and 21 (reverse itinerary), 2024 and March 7, 2025: Depart from Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and arrive in Santiago.

Andes and South America – 18 Days – Two Voyages

Majestic Princess, Dec. 1, 2024: Depart Los Angeles and sail to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo) and arrive in Santiago.

Sapphire Princess, March 21, 2025: Depart Santiago with visits to La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles.

Brazilian Adventure – 18 Days – Two Voyages

Sapphire Princess, Nov. 13, 2024: Depart from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Kitts, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight).

Majestic Princess, Jan. 3, 2025 – Sails from Buenos Aires to Santos, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza, Dominica, St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

Grand Adventures – 32-51 Days – Five Voyages

Andes and Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days), Majestic Princess, Dec. 1, 2024: Sail from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Puerto Montt, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires.

Andes and Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 Days), Sapphire Princess, March 7, 2025: Depart Bueno Aires (overnight) to Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and arrive Los Angeles.

Brazilian and Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days), Majestic Princess, Dec. 19, 2025: Santiago, Puerto Montt, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires, Santos, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza, Dominica, St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

Antarctica and Brazilian Grand Adventure (35 days), Sapphire Princess, Nov. 13, 2024: Ft. Lauderdale to St. Kitts, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight), Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive back in Buenos Aires.

South America Grand Adventure (51 days), Majestic Princess, Dec. 1, 2024: Depart Los Angeles and sail to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo), Santiago, Puerto Montt, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, Montevideo, Buenos Aires (overnight), Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza, Dominica, St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise visiting sought-after UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Princess offers two cruisetours for South America:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls – the largest waterfall system in the world – as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro.

Machu Picchu Explorer – travel via train through vibrantly green winding valleys to the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

Cruises and cruisetours are on sale now. Guests who book before Aug. 25, 2023 will receive up to $2,300 in onboard spending money and shore excursion credits.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.

