Public Comment Needed for Aliso Canyon Storage Increase

The California Public Utilities Commission is meeting to vote on their draft decision to grant SoCalGas the ability to increase the fossil gas storage at Aliso Canyon.

Residents have an opportunity to make their voices heard before this proposed CPUC decision to increase Aliso Canyon gas storage is finalized or during Thursday’s meeting.

To submit public comment prior to Thursday’s meeting or sign up to give public comment during the meeting. Those calling in are encouraged to call in or sign-up by 11 a.m. however anyone may make a public comment until the public comment period has ended.

To sign up to give public comment over the phone use the following numbers:

-English Phone: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 9899501#

-Spanish Phone: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 3799627#

Following the Aliso Canyon disaster, the CPUC reduced the maximum storage level of the facility to 40% of its total capacity to protect the public’s health and safety. The new CPUC proposed decision, a response to a petition submitted by SoCalGas and SDG&E, would increase the maximum storage to 80%, increasing pressure in the underground storage facility.

The massive gas leak at the Aliso Canyon facility in 2015 that forced over 11,000 residents and two schools to evacuate, still impacts community members. It’s critical that the CPUC hears from the community before making this impactful decision.

Watch the CPUC meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Learn more about this Thursday’s meeting and how to give public comment.

