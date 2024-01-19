Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center

Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: Today, less than 1% of the materials used to make clothes get recycled each year. This means that thousands of tons of textiles end up in landfills. By reusing or recycling fashion, you can turn that around.

H&M has a garment collection program to help repurpose and recycle unwanted clothing and fabrics. The H&M Garment Collecting program is the world’s biggest of its kind. It was rolled out globally in 2013.

Drop off your items, whether they are suitable for re-wearing or not, during regular business hours to the H&M store located in the Valencia Town Center Mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.

Visit https://www2.hm.com/en_us/sustainability-at-hm/our-work/close-the-loop.html?fbclid=IwAR1oFaFcqlKIBEFocpeVlt7TwOUAOgVFy4WY3CVw9WK7K9gZkhSUj5H4LtM for more information.

For other recycling tips visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

