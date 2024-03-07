Magic Mountain Leads Charge with State’s Largest Solar Project

Six Flags Magic Mountain is leading the charge towards a sustainable future with California’s largest single-site commercial solar energy project. From massive solar carports to cutting-edge battery storage systems, explore the key components driving this groundbreaking initiative.

Learn about the economic and environmental impact of this endeavor, showcasing the park’s commitment to ESG principles and setting a remarkable precedent for the entertainment industry.

This project will offset 100% of the parks energy usage, substantially reducing their carbon footprint. Magic Mountain will be the third solar installation for Six Flags, following Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Great Adventure in New Jersey.

For more information, click [here].

