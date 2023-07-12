Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend, blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

-July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available on the website.

-July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available on the website.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Canyon Country

July 25 2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita

July 14 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 17 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 19 2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

July 21 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 22 2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

July 25 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 26 2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

July 27 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 28 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

July 31 2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...