Urgent Need for Blood Donors

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice and will also have a chance to win a four night-trip­ for two people, including flight, hotel and more, to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Terms do apply, please visit rcblood.org/team for more details.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your life-saving appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Other Scheduled Blood Drives:

Canyon Country

May 14: 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Route 66, 18730 Soledad Canyon Road.

May 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Highway.

Castaic

May 17: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northlake Homeowners Association, 32142 Elk Ridge Road.

Santa Clarita

May 12: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 17: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 18: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 22: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 24: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 25: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive.

May 25: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 26: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 28: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 22508 Copper Hill Drive.

May 30: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 31: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia

May 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

May 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3274

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...