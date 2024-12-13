Santa Clarita Artists Association Installs 2025 Board

Outgoing President Meressa Naftulin was recognized for her two years of service, paving the way for incoming President Naomi Young. A multimedia artist and longtime Santa Clarita resident, Young is known for her dynamic use of mediums such as mosaics, watercolor and acrylics.

“I want to thank outgoing president Meressa Naftulin for her dedication and outstanding leadership over the past two years. As president, I look forward to fostering creativity and supporting local artists in the coming year. It’s an honor to serve such a talented and inspiring group,” said Young.

Joining Young on the 2025 board are Vice President Pat Thayer, a mixed media and collage artist with deep ties to the Santa Clarita Valley; Treasurer Buck Burns, who continues in his role ensuring the organization’s financial health and new Recording Secretary Trevalyn Topper.

Outgoing Vice President Charlotte Mulich will continue as SCAA Website Chair and Naftulin will continue to serve on the board as the Plein Air Chair.

Since its founding in 1989, SCAA has supported and encouraged local artists at all levels, from novice to professional. The organization hosts monthly art demonstrations, exhibitions and its hallmark Art Classic and Gala. The proceeds from these events support scholarships for high school seniors pursuing careers in the arts.

The SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321, features year-round exhibitions by local artists.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on social media: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...