Santa Clarita Spotlight Features Seasonal Offerings

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fifth episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a loved one or are planning a festive night out, tune in to the latest episode.

In this episode, titled “Seasonal Offerings,” viewers are invited to embrace the holiday spirit by shopping and dining locally:

— Fuel up for your holiday shopping adventure by grabbing a handcrafted latte at Henry’s Coffee in Old Town Newhall. Formerly a beloved vendor at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market, Henry’s Coffee has recently opened its own brick-and-mortar location, offering artisanal brews in a cozy setting.

— Discover unique treasures at Refined Vintage in Valencia, offering a curated selection of home decor and specialty items.

— Elevate your home’s cozy atmosphere with vintage-inspired furniture and well-appointed home goods at Kirk’s in Canyon Country.

— Round off your festive journey by treating your family and friends to a Yuletide dinner experience at Salt Creek Grille in the Valencia Town Center.

As part of the larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, Santa Clarita Spotlight inspires residents to explore and support the city’s many local businesses.

New episodes of Santa Clarita Spotlight are released on a quarterly basis and viewable on ThinkSantaClarita.com and the city’s social media platforms, as well as SCVTV’s social media pages and other platforms: SCVTV.com, Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Roku App and Apple TV.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...