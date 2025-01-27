header image

Feb. 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
| Monday, Jan 27, 2025
Board and Brush

Board & Brush will host a DIY “Mats & Mimosa” workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Looking for a fun way to spruce up the front porch? Select a design from the gallery.

All the materials will be provided, with a step-by-step guide to create a beautiful piece as a gift or for the home.

Choose from a variety of paint colors in the workshop.

Pre-registration is required.

Price is $45.

Two glasses of complimentary mimosa for each registrant.

Board & Brush Santa Clarita is a licensed establishment.

Beer and wine are available for purchase in the studio.

Please note, bring your own booze is not permitted; no one under 21 is allowed in the studio at any time.

Pre-registration is required for each person, please click here to register.

