Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update

Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Brian will provide a comprehensive overview of the key changes in employment law that businesses must navigate in 2025.

This session covers critical changes in wage laws, sick leave, non-compete agreements and more, ensuring businesses will be equipped to navigate California’s evolving regulations.

Operating in California presents unique challenges, especially when it comes to staying compliant with a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

The program will conclude with a networking reception, providing a opportunity to connect with fellow business owners and leaders.

Ticket Prices:

Member: $50

Non-member: $75

To purchase tickets and for more information visit the SCV Chamber’s website.

