header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
| Friday, Jan 20, 2023
SCHIAVO

California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.

In addition to her leadership appointment as assistant majority whip, Schiavo will sit on the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and Water, Parks, & Wildlife. Additionally, Rendon appointed Schiavo to the Joint Committee on Emergency Management which includes members of the state Senate.

“I am grateful to the speaker for the trust he has shown in me to serve on these important committees, which will shape policies that affect Californians,” said Schiavo. “Each offers an opportunity to guide state policy and deliver on the promises I made to the residents of (Assembly District) 40 — to create safer communities, support good-paying jobs, and build a sustainable future.”

“I look forward to working on issues to ensure educators and all state employees doing the important work of supporting our community (to) have retirement security and we ensure that we maintain the solvency of our state pension fund as a member of the Public Employment Retirement System Committee.”

“California has endured weeks of deluge leading to extensive flooding, and our community has suffered major earthquakes and extreme fires in the mountains surrounding our two valleys. I am honored to be appointed as a committee member on the Emergency Management Committee in order to dig into how we adequately protect our families and loved ones and prepare for such dramatic events in an uncertain climate future.

“Unfortunately, due to climate change, extreme weather will become more common, and though damaging, the recent rains are sorely needed to chip away at the years-long drought. To chart a responsible and proactive approach to water use in California, and ensure we are protecting our open space and wildlife habitats, I look forward to my membership on the Assembly Committee on Water Parks and Wildlife.

“Further, to adequately address climate change, the root of these extreme events, the state needs to continue its work in upgrading our energy infrastructure, hardening our communities, and building a future green economy that provides the clean energy we need with good jobs needed to build it. As a member of the Utilities and Energy Committee, I am excited to join my fellow committee members in making sure all Californians can count on a reliable and sustainable energy grid to power us today and into the future.”

Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
FULL STORY...
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
Jordan Caruso's block with two seconds to play lifted The Master's University Men's Basketball team to a 76-72 upset victory over No. 5 Arizona Christian Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Gary Martin has been re-elected by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors to serve as board president for another two-year term.
SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees passed a new board policy on the display of banners and flags on school campuses. The policy addresses flags and banners "whose display could be interpreted to represent the position of the school district or of the governing board." The addition to the district policy manual was passed at the Hart Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags
COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.
College of the Canyons Women's Basketball picked up its fourth straight victory on Jan.18, taking down the host West Los Angeles College Wildcats by a 75-62 final score.
COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.
CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards
The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.
CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Detectives Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Credit Card Thief
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives are asking the public's help in identifying an alleged credit card thief.
Detectives Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Credit Card Thief
Valencia High’s Drumline Leads MLK Day Unity Walk
At the request of the city of Santa Clarita, the Valencia High School Marching Band drumline led off the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday.
Valencia High’s Drumline Leads MLK Day Unity Walk
TMU Names Esteban Chavez Women’s Soccer Head Coach
The Master's University Athletic Director Chris Beck has announced Esteban Chavez will be the next head coach of the Lady Mustangs women's soccer team.
TMU Names Esteban Chavez Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry  thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board. 
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 31 additional deaths and 1,502 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: