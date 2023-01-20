Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees

California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.

In addition to her leadership appointment as assistant majority whip, Schiavo will sit on the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and Water, Parks, & Wildlife. Additionally, Rendon appointed Schiavo to the Joint Committee on Emergency Management which includes members of the state Senate.

“I am grateful to the speaker for the trust he has shown in me to serve on these important committees, which will shape policies that affect Californians,” said Schiavo. “Each offers an opportunity to guide state policy and deliver on the promises I made to the residents of (Assembly District) 40 — to create safer communities, support good-paying jobs, and build a sustainable future.”

“I look forward to working on issues to ensure educators and all state employees doing the important work of supporting our community (to) have retirement security and we ensure that we maintain the solvency of our state pension fund as a member of the Public Employment Retirement System Committee.”

“California has endured weeks of deluge leading to extensive flooding, and our community has suffered major earthquakes and extreme fires in the mountains surrounding our two valleys. I am honored to be appointed as a committee member on the Emergency Management Committee in order to dig into how we adequately protect our families and loved ones and prepare for such dramatic events in an uncertain climate future.

“Unfortunately, due to climate change, extreme weather will become more common, and though damaging, the recent rains are sorely needed to chip away at the years-long drought. To chart a responsible and proactive approach to water use in California, and ensure we are protecting our open space and wildlife habitats, I look forward to my membership on the Assembly Committee on Water Parks and Wildlife.

“Further, to adequately address climate change, the root of these extreme events, the state needs to continue its work in upgrading our energy infrastructure, hardening our communities, and building a future green economy that provides the clean energy we need with good jobs needed to build it. As a member of the Utilities and Energy Committee, I am excited to join my fellow committee members in making sure all Californians can count on a reliable and sustainable energy grid to power us today and into the future.”

Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

