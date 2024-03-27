Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and Assemblyman James Ramos (D-Highland) have introduced AB 3074 the “School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act.”

The bill would amend the education code to prohibit public schools from using “derogatory” names as school mascots.

The original bill, introduced on Feb. 16 was amended on March 18 to expand prohibitions on derogatory names to include not only “Redskins” but also include additional derogatory terms, including “Indians,” for school mascots.

The bill is scheduled for hearing in the Assembly Education Committee on April 3.

The legislation would prohibit, beginning Jan. 1, 2026, “public schools, except for public schools operated by an Indian tribe or tribal organization, from using any derogatory Native American term, as defined, as a school or athletic team name, mascot, or nickname, except as provided.”

SECTION 1. Section 221.3 of the Education Code is amended to read:

221.3. (a) For purposes of this section, “derogatory Native American term” includes, but is not necessarily limited to, Apaches, Big Reds, Braves, Chiefs, Chieftains, Chippewa, Comanches, Indians, Savages, Squaw and Tribe.

(b) (1) All public schools, except for a school operated by an Indian tribe or a tribal organization, are prohibited from using the term Redskins for school or athletic team names, mascots, or nicknames.

Proposed legislation would expand prohibition on “Redskins” by including additional derogatory terms.

“In our effort to foster inclusivity and respect within our schools, we’ve taken steps to ensure no mascot alienates or stereotypes any community,” said Schiavo. “This proposed legislation, developed in collaboration with tribal communities, aims to expand existing laws to address and prohibit derogatory terms related to Native Americans. It’s a move towards unity, respect and a deeper appreciation for all cultures and heritages that make up our diverse state.”

William S. Hart High School in Newhall recently announced that the Hart High Indians would become the Hart High Hawks after the William S. Hart Union School District Board of trustees voted in 2021 to retire the Indians mascot name before the end of 2025. The Indians had been the Hart High mascot since 1946.

Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

