Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support. The LACD is composed of 39 members, encompassing 15 members from the California State Senate and 24 members from the State Assembly.

“I am proud that my colleagues in the Los Angeles Delegation stand in strong support for extending the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program,” Schiavo said. “Assembly District 40, and especially Santa Clarita, is home to many industry workers, studios and shooting locations who deserve fair contracts, good pay, and economic support. The entertainment industry is such a crucial part of our community and this action will go a long way to ensure its success. Collectively we urge the budget chairs of the Assembly and Senate to include an extension and for the Governor to sign a budget bill that includes the credit.”

A 2022 study by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation found that for every dollar allocated for the tax credit, total economic activity in California will increase by $24.40. Since 2015, this tax credit program has generated $22 billion in economic output and $961 million in revenue generated from state and local taxes. The program has paid out $8.2 billion in qualified wages to 220,000 cast and crew members who have been hired in California, including 1,465,000 background players.

###

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly. Prior to her election, Assemblywoman Schiavo was a Nurse Advocate and Small Business Owner who worked in the labor movement for more than 20 years. Throughout her career, Assemblywoman Schiavo helped deliver healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, to more than one million people. In the Northwest San Fernando Valley, she co-founded an organization that helped secure housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness, has delivered more than 50,000 meals to people in need, and increased resources to help keep our communities safe. Assemblywoman Schiavo lives in Chatsworth with her daughter Sofia where they love to hike in the Santa Susana Mountains.

