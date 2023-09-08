header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
| Friday, Sep 8, 2023
CEMEX site

In a groundbreaking development for California’s water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

This legislation promises to reshape the state’s approach to managing water resources by providing the public with the opportunity to address their concerns related to water projects’ impact on their community. This initiative targets projects with water appropriation applications that have been pending with the State Water Resources Control Board for over three decades, including the CEMEX project near Santa Clarita.

This bill received bi-partisan support and was able to make it through the legislature in partnership with California State Senator Scott Wilk.

Wilk released the following statement:

“This is a major victory for the Santa Clarita Valley and the result of a long battle I have fought since I first arrived in Sacramento. The CEMEX mega-mine didn’t belong in our valley 30 years ago, and it certainly doesn’t belong there today. This bill ensures residents will get the opportunity they deserve to voice their rightful concerns before the State Water Resources Control Board. It has been a pleasure to work across the aisle with Assemblywoman Schiavo in getting this done for our community, and I look forward to crossing the finish line together.

CEMEX would be the largest aggregate, or gravel, mine in North America. During the three decades since the application that the CEMEX mine has remained with the SWRCB, significant concerns about water resources have arisen. Similar issues may surface for other projects with long-pending water appropriation applications across the state. Because the mine would be located along the Santa Clara river, one of the last natural rivers in southern California that provides needed water to the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. With shifting dynamics in water availability due to climate change, AB 1631 enables community members to provide up-to-date concerns to the board, ensuring that these projects align with the current public interest and environmental priorities.

“Our legislation, with its focus on transparency and public engagement, represents a pivotal moment in California’s water management,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo “It aims to ensure that our community has a voice in such an important resource, water. It’s critical our water resources are protected and preserved in the best interests of our residents. Now that this bill has passed the Assembly and the Senate, I look forward to seeing the Governor sign AB 1631.”

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host “Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs” on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FunBurger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host “Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs” on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FunBurger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
College of the Canyons continues to be ranked in both California Community College Athletic Association football polls following the Cougars' week one road loss at Citrus.
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio, announced that it has acquired Westfield Valencia Town Center. 
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office. 
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
TORRANCE — College of the Canyons picked up its first victory of the season before settling for a two-game split at the annual El Camino College tri-tourney on Friday. 
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: