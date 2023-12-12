SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff’s Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.

Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the SCV Sheriff’s Station lobby located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, anytime through Monday, December 18.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies have been working with the community to collect and distribute toys and gifts to less fortunate children throughout the SCV community.

SCV Sheriff’s Station has also partnered with several business to assist in the collection of toy donations. Visit any of these locations to drop off your donation, (business hours may vary):

Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

SoCal Physical Therapy, 27616 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Valencia Dental Group, 28134 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Creative Years Preschool, 21710 Golden Triangle Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

Adventure Dental, 19255 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Hasley Dental Group, 29655 The Old Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Total Wine and More, 24267 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Ignite Studio, 27927 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

