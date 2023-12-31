Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in Santa Clarita.

As deputies responded to the location, they were updated that a vehicle was in the middle of the roadway. Upon deputies’ arrival, they located the vehicle and discovered the victim in the driver’s seat, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the location and transported the victim – a male adult – to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect in custody and no suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

This breaking news. Information will be added once updates become available.

