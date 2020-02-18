SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’

The SCV Education Foundation has announced its “Page Turners 2020 Campaign”, where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.

The SCV Education Foundation will be matching up to $3,500 in donations made for the continuation of this campaign in order to achieve their $7,000 goal.

The Foundation listed the following reasons they chose to work with socioeconomically disadvantaged junior high schools:

Children from low-socioeconomic families are less likely to have experiences that encourage the development of fundamental skills of reading acquisition.

Children’s initial reading competency is correlated with the home literacy environment.

Children from low-socioeconomic status families enter high school with average literacy skills five years behind those of high-income students.

The foundation is looking to continue the Page Turner program into a Title 1 school where approximately 31% of junior high students are falling behind the targeted reading level. By allowing students to start their own library with age-appropriate books it encourages a literacy environment at home and motivates them to read and improve their literacy skills.

$10 will equal a book in one student’s personal library.

For more information about Page Turners or the SCV Education Foundation, go to http://www.scveducationfoundation.org/.